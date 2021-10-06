Police investigating Delavan bank robbery

Oct. 5—DELAVAN — Delavan police detectives and Walworth County Sheriff's officials are asking the public for help after a man robbed a downtown Delavan bank late Tuesday morning.

According to a Facebook alert from the Walworth County Sheriff's Department, Delavan police are investigating a bank robbery at BMO Harris, 104 N. Fifth St., Delavan at about 11:42 a.m. Tuesday.

Police haven't released much information about the robbery, though the sheriff's office and Delavan police both released security footage from the bank that shows a man in a dark shirt and jeans with a surgical mask covering his face as he approaches the bank counter.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Delavan police detective Lt. Dave Markley at 262-728-6314.