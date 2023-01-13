Police investigating Des Moines' second homicide of 2023 after man found dead in hotel room

Des Moines Police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2023.

Officers and fire department personnel were called to a hotel in the 4800 block of Fleur Drive early Friday morning after a 911 call reported a person bleeding and in apparent cardiac arrest, according to a police news release.

They found a dead man in a hotel room and believe the death was "not natural." The death is being investigated as a homicide.

This story will be updated.

