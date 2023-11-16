Police investigating disappearance of Maple Hts. Woman

TechCrunch

In Q3 2023, Jumia reported its adjusted EBITDA loss at $15 million, marking the lowest since its IPO in 2019 (outperforming the $27 million recorded in Q1 and $19.3 million in Q2) and a substantial decrease of $32 million compared to Q3 2022. This represents a 67% year-over-year decline and a 70% reduction on a constant currency basis. Jumia has also taken strategic actions resulting in a notable improvement in liquidity, with a reduction in its position of $19 million in Q3 2022, a 71% year-over-year decrease, compared to a decrease of $66.0 million in the third quarter of 2022.