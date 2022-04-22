Police investigating disturbance with a gun outside Providence St. Peter Hospital

Olympia Police are investigating reports of a disturbance with a gun on Friday on Ensign Road.

Lt. Paul Lower said police were dispatched at 11:28 a.m. to the 3500 block of Ensign Road Northeast after reports of gunshots in the area.

Lower said the incident involved two vehicles that may have been in a collision prior to the parties getting into a disagreement. People in both vehicles displayed guns at each other, and witnesses described hearing gunshots.

Everyone involved in the incident has been detained, Lower said. No one was injured by gunfire.

A representative with Providence St. Peter Hospital said the hospital was put on a lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” for about 45 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.