Police investigating dog attack in death of Kentucky woman

Police are investigating the death of a woman in McCreary County who was attacked by dogs.

McCreary County Coroner Tim Corder identified the woman as Wilma Ridner, 61.

The death happened on Slab Vanover Road, which is off KY 90 in the Parkers Lake community. Ridner lived in the area. Corder said police contacted his office at about 2 a.m. Wednesday about the death.

Corder said the cause of Ridner’s death had not yet been determined. The state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort was doing an autopsy Thursday.

The autopsy will help determine if something happened to Ridner before the dogs attacked her, Corder said.

Corder said Kentucky State Police and the McCreary County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation.

At least four dogs were involved in the attack, McCreary County Sheriff David Sampson told the Herald-Leader. Those four dogs were euthanized, Sampson said. Two other dogs may have also been involved, he said.

The dogs were neighborhood dogs, Sampson said.

The death is the second involving dogs in McCreary County in recent years.

In July 2017, four dogs mauled and killed 79-year-old Vinson Tucker in the county.

A state police detective said at the time that the dogs had been seen roaming the community, but had not caused any problems before the attack.