Police investigating after dog shot, killed

Aug. 3—The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating and identifying the person or persons they believe to be responsible for shooting a dog several times Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of King Street and Courtland Avenue in reference to the incident, according to a KPD media release.

Police say upon arrival, they located a canine with multiple gunshot wounds, and the canine later passed away from its injuries.

Upon processing the scene and canvassing the neighborhood, investigators believe the dog was shot in the same area it was located, per the release.

Authorities are now asking all residents of that area to review any surveillance footage that they have to see if they can assist in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Isaac Walden at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.

You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, downloading the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or texting TIPKPD to 847411.