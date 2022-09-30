Police investigating after dog tied to tree and abandoned in Franklin County

Chambersburg Police Department is investigating an incident of possible animal cruelty after responding to a report of an abandoned dog this week.

Police responded to Pine Woods Park near Hollywell Avenue and Dump Road in the west side of the borough at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. A brown dog was tethered to a tree along the wood line and abandoned, police said. The dog managed to free itself but stayed in the area.

Police shared a photo of the dog taken with an officer's bodycam.

Chambersburg police said anyone with information should call the station at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip at franklin.crimewatchpa.com/chambersburgpd/.

