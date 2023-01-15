Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington Street around 7:36 p.m.

Police could be seen condoning off a large section of the Dorchester neighborhood with yellow crime scene tape.

Boston Police let us up to the tape. Here’s a closer view on Ellington Street. Looks like they are searching nearby yards for shell casings and evidence. #Boston25 https://t.co/0RufkVSdW1 pic.twitter.com/RSMVjFqan9 — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) January 15, 2023

Police could also be seen scouring the backyards of several Flower Street house located a short distance away from the shooting.

There is a second scene in Dorchester. It’s in the backyards of three houses between Ellington and Fowler streets. Police are searching the area and taking pictures. #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/4w3Ox2EvEx — James Cullity (@JCullityNews) January 15, 2023

The shooting is under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

