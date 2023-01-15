Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries

Bryan Lambert
1 min read

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Dorchester Saturday night.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, officers responded to the area of 117 Ellington Street around 7:36 p.m.

Police could be seen condoning off a large section of the Dorchester neighborhood with yellow crime scene tape.

Police could also be seen scouring the backyards of several Flower Street house located a short distance away from the shooting.

The shooting is under active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

