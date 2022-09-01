Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening.
A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries.
According to BPD, the shooting likely occurred on Van Winkle Street.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
