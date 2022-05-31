Police investigating a double homicide in overnight shooting in southeast Fresno

Two people were killed in a southeast Fresno shooting early Tuesday morning.

Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to the shooting at 1:20 a.m. on the 200 block of South Argyle Avenue south of Tulare Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with shots fired, according to Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Officers arrived and located a woman who was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A man, who was also shot, was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Valles said a vehicle was observed leaving the scene and was stopped by officers near Peach and Belmont avenues.

“It is unknown if these individuals are responsible or involved in the shooting,” Valles said.

The identities and ages and the motive to the shooting is not known, police said.

Anyone with information on the double homicide is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.