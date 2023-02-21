Police investigating double shooting in front of Atlanta Krispy Kreme

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a double shooting in front of a donut shop.

The incident occurred at 633 Evans Street, which is the address for Krispy Kreme across the street from the West End Mall.

It was not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the business. On Channel 2 Action News at Noon, NewsChopper 2 could see a large area blocked off by crime scene tape.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two people were shot in the leg.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting. The victims are currently stable.

The identities and the ages of the victims have not been released.

