Police investigating double shooting inside Kent apartment

A man and woman are in the hospital after both were shot inside an apartment on the West Hill of Kent Thursday.

At 6:20 a.m., medics and Kent officers were called to the 2100 block of South 272nd Street where they were directed to an apartment. Inside, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the head and was unresponsive.

While searching the apartment, officers also found a 30-year-old Kent woman who had been shot in the torso.

Both were taken to a local hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The man who reported the shooting said he saw someone who could be a suspect leaving the area after hearing what he thought were gunshots.

Officers set up a perimeter and asked for a police dog and a helicopter to help with the search. The suspect was not found.

After interviewing witnesses, police said there was evidence that the person seen after the sounds of gunfire had left in a vehicle.

Kent Violent Crimes detectives arrived and took over the investigation. Police said that so far, the evidence collected shows the shooting was not random.

If you have information about the case, please call the Kent Police Tip Line at 253-856-5808 and refer to case #23-8443, send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov, or call 911 and ask to speak to an officer.