Police investigating double shooting in Lawrence

An investigation is underway after two people were shot in Lawrence on Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester and May streets found two people suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victims, whose names were not released, were treated at the scene and transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

“This is not believed to be a random act of violence,” police said in a statement.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

