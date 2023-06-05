Police investigating double shooting in northwest Atlanta neighborhood
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta.
Authorities said at 5:34 a.m. Monday, officers received reports of a person shot on Mildred Place NW.
Police have confirmed at least two people have been shot.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police have not said what led to this shooting and if anyone has been taken into custody.
The scene is a short distance from Westside Park.
The investigation remains ongoing.
