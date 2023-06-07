Police investigating double shooting outside Lawrence restaurant

Authorities have launched an investigation after two people were found shot outside of a restaurant in Lawrence early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at the corner of Canal and Amesbury streets near the Blue Lounge & Grill found two males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The victims were treated at the scene by EMTs and then rushed to Lawrence General Hospital. The extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately clear.

Video from the scene showed the area roped off with yellow police tape and multiple cruisers parked outside the restaurant as detectives searched for evidence.

State troopers assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Lawrence police with the investigation.

There were no additional details available.

Back in April, a fight outside the Blue Lounge & Grill escalated into a shooting. A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with that incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

