Police investigating downtown Phoenix crash, shooting after driver declared dead on scene

Phoenix police responded to a call reporting gunshots near 23rd and Fillmore streets Monday afternoon and found the driver of a crashed car with gunshot wounds.

Officers found the man in the vehicle that collided with a pole and fire crews responded to treat him. However, the man died on scene, Phoenix police said.

According to APS, around 178 customers were affected by a power outage in the area. Power was estimated to return by 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

APS confirmed the outage was in connection to a car crashing into APS electrical equipment near Roosevelt and 24th streets, knocking out power to more than 1,500 customers.

"We were able to reroute electricity, restoring power to all but 180 customers. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to access our equipment for repair," a spokesperson for APS told The Arizona Republic.

"Once police have deemed the area clear for our crews to enter, we will assess the damage, make necessary repairs, and restore power to those remaining customers as quickly and safely as possible."

The area of the crash, which was near single-family homes, apartments, duplexes, and a small trailer park community, appeared to have their power back on as of 8 p.m.

One man was detained in connection to the man's death, police said. The investigation was ongoing as of Monday evening.

