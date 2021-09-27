Police investigating downtown St. Cloud shooting

A 32-year-old man was shot by an unknown man in downtown St. Cloud early Sunday morning, according to St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton.

Responding officers found the 32-year-old with a gunshot wound to his upper torso just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue S. The 32-year-old, whom police did not identify publicly, was transferred to St. Cloud Hospital with a wound not considered to be life-threatening.

The investigation indicates the man was with two friends when they got into an altercation with two or three unknown men, during which one of the unknown men shot the victim before leaving the scene by vehicle, according to Oxton.

Before the shooting, officers in downtown St. Cloud said they heard gunshots near the 600 block of First Street S. and another area south of Minnesota Highway 23. No other victims or damage was identified in either area; officers are investigating whether the incidents are related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.

