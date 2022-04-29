Police investigating after dozens of shots fired into Rock Hill home

Dozens of rounds were fired, hitting a Rock Hill home Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a home on South Confederate Avenue, where they found 41 shell casings on the road and 26 bullet holes on the side of the house.

The homeowner was inside at the time of the shooting, and told police he heard bullets flying into his home.

Investigators said no one was hurt.

No arrests have been made at this point, but detectives are investigating whether the shooting is connected to the triple homicide earlier this week. A 16-year-old and 17-year-old have been charged in connection with that deadly shooting.

No other details have been released at this point.

