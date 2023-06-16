Police investigating after dozens of shots fired outside busy metro Atlanta KFC

Police are investigating after someone opened fire outside of a busy strip of restaurants during the lunch hour Friday afternoon in South Fulton County.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was on Virginia Ave. in South Fulton County, where there were dozens of shell casings scattered outside a KFC store.

Elliot spoke to a witness, who said he saw two people come inside the KFC with guns with extended clips.

The two people left, but then one opened fire on a car in the parking lot.

Crime scene tape was strung up outside of the KFC and a Mexican restaurant next door.

It’s unclear if anyone was hurt or if anyone has been taken into custody.

