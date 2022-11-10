Police investigating drive-by shooting death of 7-month old baby in Merced

A 7-month old baby boy was shot and killed while being walked in a stroller Wednesday afternoon, according to Merced police.

Officers responded to a call of the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of Q Street in Merced, according to Lt. Joseph Perez.

“Officers responded to the McDonad’s nearby because that’s where the mother ran with the child,” Perez said.

According to Perez, the mother and a male friend were walking the baby in a stroller when someone in a vehicle fired shots at them.

“Someone in a vehicle drove by and shot the infant in the stroller,” Perez said.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was injured.

The motive is unknown at his time.

An investigation is underway as police try to track down surveillance video and talk to witnesses.

“This happened at a busy time of day,” Perez said. “If there’s anybody out there that saw something that the police didn’t speak to if they can reach out to the police.”

Anybody with information on this crime can contact Sgt. Haygood at 209-769-8670. Tips are kept confidential can remain anonymous.