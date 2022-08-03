Police investigating drive-by shooting that injured dog in south Merced

Police are investigating a shooting in south Merced after a home and dog were struck by gunfire Tuesday morning.

At about 2:39 a.m., officers responded to report of shots fired in the 100 block of East San Pedro Street, according to Merced police Lt. Joey Perez. Officers arrived on scene to find a home that was struck numerous times by gunfire. The shots also injured a dog.

According to Perez, multiple people were inside the home at the time and none were struck by the gunfire. Police said the residents transported the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.

Officers located multiple shell casings and police said the shooter appeared to be in a vehicle. No suspects have been identified or arrested in connection with the shooting, which is believed to be gang related, according to Perez.

Authorities are working to interview possible witnesses as well as locate any possible video surveillance from the area.

Anyone with video surveillance from the area or information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Det. Lupian at 209-769-8721 or by email at lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.