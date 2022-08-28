Police investigating drive-by shooting near Ocoee

Ocoee police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday evening near Ocoee.

Police were called to the area of South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard for a reported shooting just after 5 p.m.

Investigators said when officers arrived on the scene, the victims — both men — told officers they were walking along the sidewalk when a blue or black sedan pulled up and someone inside began shooting.

According to police, the victims were able to run to a nearby subdivision after being shot.

Both men were taken to Orlando Heath hospital for treatment.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting, only that the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

See map of location below:

