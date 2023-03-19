Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Tacoma
Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Tacoma Police Department.
The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. near South 64th Street and South Wapato Street.
The man was shot in the leg, according to police. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition.
Officers and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.