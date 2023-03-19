Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Tacoma

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot in a drive-by shooting on Saturday evening, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. near South 64th Street and South Wapato Street.

The man was shot in the leg, according to police. He was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle and is in stable condition.

Officers and crime scene technicians responded to the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.