Police investigating after dwelling hit by gunfire in Paso Robles

A dwelling was reportedly shot at in Paso Robles on Saturday night.

The Paso Robles Police Department received a report of gunfire near 36th and Park Street at 11:56 p.m., according to a news release.

Upon investigating, police found an “occupied dwelling” had been hit by gunfire, but nobody inside had been struck, according to the release.

“Officers and detectives processed the scene and learned the dwelling was struck by multiple rounds and some had penetrated all the way through to the living area,” the release said.

The Paso Robles Police Department urged community members to report any information on the incident to it by calling 805-237-6464 or its Crime Stopper’s hotline at 805-549-STOP.