Police investigating Eagle River shooting as domestic violence homicide

Sep. 11—Anchorage police said a man was fatally shot in Eagle River Sunday night in what they described as a domestic violence homicide.

No arrests had been made by Monday afternoon, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said.

Officers were called to a home on the 18700 block of Whirlaway Road just after 7 p.m. for a reported shooting, police said. Medics from the fire department responded to the house, but a man died at the scene, they said.

"While the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, it appears the parties are all known to one another and this is an isolated incident," police said.

Investigators believe they talked with everyone involved and police said the investigation is ongoing. Oistad said on Monday that the department has "no further details to release."

Police said they did not publicly identify the man who died because the death involved domestic violence.