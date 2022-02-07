Police investigating early morning gunshots

Feb. 6—Frederick police are investigating reports of gunfire and evidence of property damage in the area of Coats Bridge Place and Hillcrest Drive early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the area at roughly 12:45 a.m., where they found evidence of gunfire and property damage but no indication or reports of injuries that resulted from the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to the gunfire or video surveillance from the area is encouraged to email amcpeak@frederickmdpolice.org. Those who wish to leave information anonymously can call the department's tip line, 301-600-8477, email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or text 240-674-8477.

