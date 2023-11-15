Police investigating early morning homicide in Munhall

Police are on the scene of a homicide in Munhall.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live at the scene with the latest on this developing story -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

RIGHT NOW: A homicide investigation is underway on East 9th Avenue in Munhall. County detectives arrived in the last half hour, and police are focusing their investigation on the second floor of this apartment building. I’ll have a live report at 5:30am on @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Pd0TEaFs5W — Lauren Talotta (@LaurenTalottaTV) November 15, 2023

First responders were called to the 500 block of E. Ninth Avenue just before 4 a.m.

Our crew saw several police cruisers outside an apartment building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Giant Eagle announces end of fuelperks+ program 11 Investigates after inmates escape residential reentry program Robberies in Pittsburgh, Robinson Township are connected, police say VIDEO: Hundreds of Pittsburghers plan to travel to D.C. Tuesday to join March for Israel DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts