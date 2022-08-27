Police investigating early morning murder in northwest Ocala

Detectives for the Ocala Police Department are investigating a murder where they say a man was shot multiple times to death early Saturday morning.

Police at this time don’t know who the killer is but are seeking out suspects.

Officers said they were notified of a shooting at 5:14 a.m. and arrived at the location within three minutes. Once at the scene along Northwest 21st Court in the Happiness Homes subdivision, they found a deceased man in the middle of the road along a dead-end street.

Happiness Homes

Law enforcement officials have not yet release the victim’s name, but said he was 45 years old and shot multiple times.

The body was taken to the Leesburg Medical Examiner's Office for examination.

Multiple yellow crime scene markings in a neighbors grass along Northwest 21st Court

By 10:30 p.m., officers cleared some of the scene and waited for a search warrant to enter a nearby residence. They also towed a vehicle from the location.

Neighbors watched as technicians took photos and examined nearly two dozen small, yellow crime scene markers that were placed along the roadway and grass.

Relatives and friends of the victim, who had gathered nearby, told a Star-Banner reporter that the victim was a kind person who was willing to help anyone in need. They said he also owned his own lawn service business.

Neighbors said they were asleep at the time of the shooting. Some told officials that they heard gunshots and discovered the man in the street shortly afterward.

A picture of two of the many yellow crime scene markings on the roadway of a shooting that claimed the life of a man

Authorities said no one interviewed told them about an argument, noise or dispute.

Anyone with any information about the shooting or possible suspects involved are encouraged to call OPD at (352) 369-7000, Crime Stoppers at 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala police investigate murder in Happiness Homes subdivision