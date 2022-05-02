Police investigating early morning robbery in south Amarillo
The Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Monday robbery at a gas station in south Amarillo.
According to a news release, at 7:11 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to a gas station in the 2100 block of south Western on reports of an armed robbery.
A male suspect entered the store and went behind the checkout counter. He pointed a gun at the clerk and grabbed items from behind the counter before leaving out the door, police said.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a ball cap with a red bill, black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police investigating early morning robbery in south Amarillo