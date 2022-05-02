The Amarillo Police Department released information about an early Monday robbery at a gas station in south Amarillo.

According to a news release, at 7:11 a.m., Amarillo officers were called to a gas station in the 2100 block of south Western on reports of an armed robbery.

A male suspect entered the store and went behind the checkout counter. He pointed a gun at the clerk and grabbed items from behind the counter before leaving out the door, police said.

Amarillo Police Department

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a ball cap with a red bill, black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police investigating early morning robbery in south Amarillo