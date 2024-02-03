Route 116 was closed for several hours Saturday morning after police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Spring Grove borough.

An ambulance was called to the scene outside of the Rutter's gas station on the 400 block of North Main Street for a reported shooting around 12:33 a.m. Saturday morning, according to dispatch records.

Broken glass shines as police investigate the scene of a reported shooting on the 400 block of North Main Street, early Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Spring Grove Borough.

York County Regional Police were seen investigating a gray Chevy Malibu sedan on North Main Street, just outside of the parking lot of the Rutter's. The passenger side window of the car appeared to be shattered.

Caution tape lined the parking lot, with several police vehicles on the road and in the parking lot of the gas station.

Fire police had Route 116 shut down between the traffic circle on North Main Street and Glenview Road.

Check back later as this is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Police investigating early morning shooting in Spring Grove, PA