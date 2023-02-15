Police investigating early morning shooting at motel in Cobb County
Cobb County police are investigating an early morning shooting at motel.
Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers are at the Cumberland Lodge off South Cobb Drive in Marietta.
Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a person shot around 4:30 a.m. Police have not released the victim’s identity or condition.
We have a crew at the scene working to learn more about what led to the shooting for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
