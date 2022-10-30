Police investigating early morning shooting in East Lansing

EAST LANSING — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the Grove Street parking ramp at 330 Grove St. early Sunday morning.

Before 4 a.m. Sunday, both the East Lansing Police Department and Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department posted on social media that the investigation was underway.

“There is a significant police presence. Please avoid the area,” MSU police wrote.

The suspects were reported to be two Black men, one wearing a black jacket with a red design on the back and one with a backpack, according to an MSU alert issued shortly after 3 a.m. from MSU police.

Another MSU alert at about 4:30 a.m. reported the suspects were believed to have left the area.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Sunday there were no police vehicles blocking the garage entrance, though the ramp’s sign said it was full.

A Lansing State Journal call and email to East Lansing Police Department Sgt. Tony Fuller shortly after 11 a.m. were not immediately returned.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Fuller at tfuller@cityofeastlansing.com or call 517-319-6897.

“More information will follow shortly,” East Lansing Police Department wrote in its Facebook alert.

Check back for updates.

