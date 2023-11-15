Police investigating early morning shooting at Tekonsha apartment

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting at an apartment in Tekonsha.

Deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Old US 27 at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired, according to a news release. Once on scene, deputies learned that an unknown suspect or suspects had fired several rounds into an apartment.

Deputies canvassed the area and located "multiple items of evidentiary value" in the roadway directly in front of the residence. No injuries were reported.

There is not believed to be an additional threat to the public related to this incident, police said.

Anyone with information or video surveillance related to this incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

