Police investigating early morning shooting in Dayton

Mar. 31—Dayton police are investigating a shooting early this morning on North Gettysburg Avenue.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. near the Kings Highway intersection.

A 911 caller said they heard six to seven shots fired from vehicles driving up and down North Gettysburg Avenue, according to dispatch records.

Initial reports indicate three people were injured, but details on their conditions were not available.

An SUV at the scene had multiple bullet holes in it, according to a Dayton police incident report.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.