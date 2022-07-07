Police investigating early-morning shooting in northwest Fort Collins

Update, July 7, 2022: A man was sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of a lesser attempted murder charge in the shooting of a woman in Fort Collins in January 2021.

Geoffery Lewicke was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and prohibited use of a weapon in May, according to court records. The jury acquitted him of first-degree attempted murder and first degree assault charges.

Lewicke was sentenced July 1 to 26 years in the Department of Corrections, according to court records.

Original: A man was arrested early Saturday morning following a shooting in northwest Fort Collins.

A 911 call was received at 12:30 a.m. about a shooting in the 300 block of Sitzman Way and an adult female victim and a witness fled the residence to a nearby grocery store.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for emergency surgery.

Larimer County sheriff's deputies and Fort Collins Police officers responded to the call and, along with Larimer county Regional SWAT, surrounded the shooting location.

The SWAT team entered the home about 5 a.m. and the male suspect was taken into custody just before 6 a.m. He was later identified as Geoffery James Lewicke and was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and criminal attempt.

An Everbridge Emergency Notification was sent early Saturday to warn the public to remain in their homes at the time but LSCO says there is no known continued threat to the public.

There is no further information available on the status of the victim at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

