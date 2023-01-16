Police investigating early-morning stabbing at nightclub off Crows Landing Road in Modesto

A stabbing in or outside of a nightclub off Crows Landing Road early Monday in south Modesto is being investigated by police.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel responded to an assault report at El Botanero, 101 E. Glenn Ave. There they found an adult male suffering multiple stab wounds, said police Lt. Joe Bottoms.

A Modesto Fire Department incident report said firefighters “quickly began aggressive treatment as the ambulance had not arrived yet.” An ambulance crew then assumed lifesaving efforts and took the man to a hospital.

Bottoms said the man is expected to survive. At this point in the investigation, he said, no information on a suspect or suspects is being released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.