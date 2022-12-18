Police investigating early Sunday morning shooting death in South Bend

SOUTH BEND ― Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street, where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and is interviewing multiple witnesses. The victim's name has not yet been released.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Man shot to death early Sunday in South Bend on Johnson Street