Police investigating early Sunday shooting in west Modesto

Modesto police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that injured one male victim who is expected to survive.

The incident occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Robertson Road and Marseille Lane in west Modesto, said Lt. Joe Bottoms. Officers found one male victim — Bottoms thinks he’s a juvenile but is not positive — who’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

No additional information was available, including a suspect or vehicle description, motive and circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500 or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.