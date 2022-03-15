Police investigating early Tuesday Rotterdam gas station robbery

Mar. 15—ROTTERDAM — A man robbed a Curry Road gas station early Tuesday, police said.

No arrests had been made by midday and police asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the Speedway gas station, 1911 Curry Road, police said. Officers responded there for a report of a robbery and an employee reported that someone has forced their way behind the counter, demanded the clerk open the register and then forcibly pushed the clerk aside.

The suspect then took an undetermined amount of money from the register and fled, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 518-355-7397.

