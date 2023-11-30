Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in an early Wednesday break-in at the Homer Community Schools Bus Garage.

HOMER — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an early Wednesday break-in at the Homer Community Schools Bus Garage.

The break-in occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. Investigators have determined that a ¾-inch Lincoln plasma cutter and an orange box containing cash were taken.

A ¾-inch Lincoln plasma cutter, shown here, is among the items stolen from the Homer Community Schools Bus Garage early Wednesday.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene southbound on M-99.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Police investigating early Wednesday break-in at Homer Bus Garage