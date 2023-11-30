Police investigating early Wednesday break-in at Homer Bus Garage
HOMER — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an early Wednesday break-in at the Homer Community Schools Bus Garage.
The break-in occurred at approximately 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release. Investigators have determined that a ¾-inch Lincoln plasma cutter and an orange box containing cash were taken.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene southbound on M-99.
Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.
Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com
