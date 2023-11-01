Police investigating early Wednesday morning fatal shooting of Alexandria man

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the early Wednesday morning death of a 19-year-old man, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Willow Glen Street around 4:12 a.m. for a call about someone who had been shot, it reads.

The person, Eric Sykes of Alexandria, was taken to a hospital, where he died. An investigation is continuing, but no other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 318-441-6416 or dispatch at 318- 441-6559. Detectives also can be reached via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

People also can leave tips with Crime Stoppers of Cenla at 318- 443-7867 or on its app available at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

