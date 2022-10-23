Police investigating East Price Hill fatal shooting

A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in East Price Hill, according to Cincinnati police.

Police responded to the 800 block of Elberon Avenue at 2:35 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

There, they found the victim, Anthony Johnson, 28, with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cincinnati police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: A man was killed in a shooting early Sunday in East Price Hill