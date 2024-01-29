Police investigating East Side shots fired incident

Jan. 29—CUMBERLAND — A suspect has been arrested in a Sunday incident in the 300 block of Frederick Street after numerous 911 callers complained of shots fired, according to Cumberland Police.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld, pending further investigation of the incident in which residents reported several people firing shots at each other in an alley in the complaint area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspects is asked to contact police at 301-777-1600.

The arrest was made when a suspect was observed running from the area as the investigation was being conducted. The arrest was made without incident following a brief foot chase, police said.