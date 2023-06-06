Police investigating embezzlement at Hickory church

Police in Hickory tell Channel 9 an investigation is underway after nearly $200,000 was reported missing from a local church.

According to the Hickory Police Department, investigators got a tip that $180,000 was missing from Highland Baptist Church.

No arrests have been made yet, and the church hasn’t publicly commented about the missing funds.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned that investigators have recommended a forensic accountant for the case. Police detectives say they’re working closely with the church.

