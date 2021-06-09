Police investigating ex-USD 383 employee for another sex crime with a child

Jun. 9—Riley County police are investigating another sex crime involving a former Northview Elementary paraprofessional and a minor.

Officers filed a report for aggravated indecent liberties with a child in Riley on Tuesday for a past incident, listing Aaron Zachry, 31, of Junction City as the suspect.

This incident is a part of the ongoing investigation into Zachry, whom police arrested Friday for sexual exploitation of a child.

Police arrested Zachry after responding to a call at 3 p.m. Friday regarding an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity at the Northview Pool. During an initial investigation, police said they found nude photos of minors in his cell phone.

In a written statement on Saturday, the Manhattan-Ogden school district said he was an employee from August 2018 through the end of the 2020-21 school year.

USD 383 said it will fully cooperate with the Riley County Police Department's investigation.

Zachry remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCPD is asking parents or anyone with additional information to contact the department at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.