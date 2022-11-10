Police investigating fake shooter threats at six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings

Taft Information Technology High School was one of six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings that held lock-ins this week due to shooting threats. Cincinnati police are investigating.

Six Cincinnati Public Schools buildings had lock-ins this week after officials said the district received several fake shooter threats. Cincinnati police are investigating.

"We are receiving multiple threats to our schools that are not credible," a phone message to district families stated on Thursday.

Is my child safe at school? We shouldn't have to ask, but we did

False alarms: Several Ohio school hoax active shooter reports seem to be made by same caller

The district believes the messages are an example of "swatting," which several other districts in the Cincinnati area and across the country have experienced in recent months.

"Swatting appears to be done to spread fear among school communities and/or disrupt learning environments," the district's Thursday message stated. "Simply put, some students are looking for a day off from school. Real or false, verbal or electronic, all threats are treated the same."

Students are sending copies of the same message through AirDrop to their teachers, the district's chief marketing and communications officer, Mark Sherwood, told The Enquirer. The threats are also coming in via text messages and social media. The message says they will "shoot up" the school at a specific time.

While the district and police are not sure yet where the message originated, Sherwood said they do not believe the messages pose any real threats to students' or staff's safety. But Shroder High School and John P. Parker School in Madisonville, James N. Gamble Montessori High School In Westwood and Spencer Educational Center in Walnut Hills had a lock-in on Wednesday and Robert A. Taft Information Technology High School in the West End and Hughes STEM High School in University Heights had lock-ins on Thursday while police investigated.

Lock-ins are different from lockdowns, Sherwood said. During a lock-in, instruction continues but hallways are cleared while the district maintains security measures. No visitors are allowed inside school buildings during a lock-in.

Story continues

"Right now, it doesn't appear to be anything," Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan B. Cunningham told The Enquirer. Regardless, he said, these incidents are always investigated fully.

Sherwood said people who sent the threats, once identified, may face charges by police and could be fined. The district may also suspend, expel or use other disciplinary measures with students who threatened their school.

"In the past week, two students were arrested and now face criminal charges and potential fines to their families," the district's Thursday phone message stated. "Please speak with your child about the severity of making any threats to any school community."

Community members who become aware of threats or potential threats to CPS schools should not share the information on social media, the district said. Instead, the district asks for those reports to be communicated to the school district and/or police.

Sherwood said the threats will not affect dismissal procedures. The district does not have school Fridaydue to Veterans Day.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police launch investigation after swatting calls made to 6 CPS schools