Police investigating fatal car crash next to Hingham Shipyard

Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred near the Hingham Shipyard Sunday afternoon.

Hingham police say they received a call for a driver “all over the road” on Lincoln Street at approximately 4:43 p.m.

While officers were on their way, police say the car collided with the base of large traffic signal post on Shipyard Drive.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 2014 BMW drove onto the sidewalk immediately before striking the post. Police say the impact sent car parts spewing onto a grass area on Lincoln Street. The car parts ignited the grassy patch/

The Hingham Fire Department extinguished the grass fire.

The area of Lincoln Street next to the fire was closed until 9:15 p.m. while members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision and Reconstruction Scene Section, Crime Scene Services and Hingham Police investigated the scene.

The name of the driver killed in the crash has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Hingham Police and members of the Massachusetts State Police.

