Police investigating fatal cat shooting in Gilpin

Jul. 12—Amber Fouse of Gilpin is still reeling from the news that her beloved cat was killed by gunfire.

Linus, a 5-year-old tuxedo (black-and-white) cat, was shot and killed by a bullet June 21, according to the results of a recent necropsy report.

Fouse, 27, said she went to the Southern Armstrong Regional Police Department the morning after the incident to file a report on the shooting.

She reported that the shooting took place on Silicon Drive, near Banfield Road in Gilpin.

In a social media post Tuesday, humane officer Chris Jirak O'Donnell, representing Humane Animal Allies and Orphans of the Storm, said the cat was found dead "under suspicious circumstances."

"It is illegal to shoot, drown, poison or otherwise kill dogs and cats, whether they belong to you, someone else or are unowned. In almost all circumstances, euthanasia must be done by a licensed veterinarian," O'Donnell said.

Under Pennsylvania law, a person found guilty of shooting a cat can face steep consequences and fines.

"A person shooting a cat can be charged with felony of the third degree, which is punishable by up to seven years in jail and/or a $15,000 fine," said humane officer Amber Philips of Champion's Crusaiders Rescue.

The killing of her cat has taken a toll on Fouse.

"I'm looking into therapy," she said. "I don't think noncat people realize they basically murdered my child."

Fouse said Linus "got out" of the house on the morning of the shooting but that many questions remain surrounding the incident.

"All I know for a fact is he was shot," she said. "It's all very suspicious. I will say whoever did this knew where Linus lived."

Fouse said she received the results of the necropsy report about two weeks after filing the police report.

She expressed frustration Tuesday about lingering answers she is seeking about Linus, named after the Peanuts character.

"He was a big snuggler," Fouse said.

Fouse had Linus cremated and said when she brought his ashes home, her other animals, three cats and two dogs, took notice.

"They all came around. It's been quieter for sure," Fouse said. "I still can't make it through the day without crying.

"Just try and keep your babies close and never out of sight because it's a cruel world."

Anyone with information on the events surrounding Linus' death can email humaneofficerac@gmail.com, call Humane Animal Allies at 724-954-9515 or call Southern Armstrong Regional Police at 724-845-7979.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joyce by email at jhanz@triblive.com or via Twitter .