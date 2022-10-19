Police investigating fatal College Hill shooting

Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday night in College Hill.

Police reported they were investigating a shooting just after 8 p.m.

Two victims were found at Belmont and Larch avenues. Two victims were found at the scene.

One died on scene, police said. Another suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The victims have not been named yet.

The Enquirer will update this report when more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: One dead, one injured in shooting at Belmont and Larch avenues