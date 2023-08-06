Police investigating fatal crash in southwest Charlotte

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte.

ALSO READ: CMPD: Driver killed after flipping SUV on Tyvola Road

According to CMPD, the investigation began around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday on West Arrowood Road.

Police say the suspect in the crash has been arrested.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the crash.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers investigate fatal crash on I-77 in Iredell County)